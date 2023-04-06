The Potosi High School girls’ track team took third place among 12 teams in the Jefferson Invitational on March 28 in Festus. The Trojans were also third among 13 teams in the Old Settlement meet March 30 in Ste. Genevieve.

Potosi senior Kalie Thompson took first place in the discus at the Jefferson Invitational, with a throw of 104 feet, 5.5 inches, winning by more than 17 feet. At the Old Settlement meet, Thompson won the discus with a throw of 114 feet, 2.5 inches, besting the second-place thrower by more than 20 feet.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 1.

“Kalie is a successful athlete because she puts the work in at practice and on her own,” Trojans track coach Amanda Politte said. “That dedication translates to confidence when she is competing. She doesn't let setbacks, like shoulder surgery, get her down. She uses adversities as motivation and is always pursuing her top tier goals.

Thompson said she has been competing in track and field for five years.

She said she enjoys high school track and field because, “I get to focus on myself and how good I do individually. I push myself really hard, so I like knowing how good I’m doing is all on me.”

Thompson also played basketball for four years at Potosi.

After graduating, she will be attending Maryville University in the fall.

“I was accepted into the doctorate of physical therapy program, and I am going to throw on their track and field team,” Thompson said.