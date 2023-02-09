The Potosi High School girls wrestling team defeated Hancock, 24-12, Feb. 2. In a Feb. 3 tri match, the Trojans defeated Lift for Life Academy Charter 18-15 and St. Pius (Festus) 24-18.

Potosi junior Harley Vance (125) won all three of her matches during the week by pin, including a victory against St. Pius’ best wrestler after being bumped up to 130.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 4.

“The thing that makes Harley such a successful wrestler is that she does not back down from any opponent,” Trojans’ coach Michael Huddleston said. “She still has fun in everything she is doing, and at times makes me laugh during her matches, but she wrestles very hard and never backs down. She has improved so much in the last three years she has been in our room, and has become the wrestler we depend on to go out and win the hard matches.”

Vance has been wrestling for three years. It is the only sport in which she competes for Potosi.

“It is fun, and it excites me and makes me nervous, but when the match starts, it is so much fun to compete one-on-one,” Vance said.

She said she plans to wrestle in college but is still undecided on a school or major.