The Central High School boys track team finished in fourth place in MAAA Conference Meet on April 28 at Central.

Rebels senior Hakin Wagner won the long jump with a jump of 6.48 meters, and he won the triple jump at 13.24 meters. Wagner also was a member of Central’s 4x100 relay team which won with a time of 44.79 seconds.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 29.

“Hakin, being a senior, has taken on becoming one of the leaders of the team,” Rebels track coach Scott Ragland said. “Hakin has been an important part of the jumps and relays at Central. Hakin's objectives and goals are what have set him up for success in track and field this season. He is an athlete you want on your team.”

Wagner said he has been participating in track and field for four years.

He said something he likes about high school track is the opportunity to travel and meet new people.

Wagner also played football for the Rebels.

After graduation, Wagner said, he plans to attend Mineral Area College.