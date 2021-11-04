WEEK 10: Blackmon named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Farmington Knights soccer team’s season ended with a 1-0 loss to Hillsboro in the opening round of the class 3, district 1 tournament, Oct. 30, in Mehlville. The Knights also split a pair of regular season matches earlier in the week.

Farmington lost 5-1 Oct. 25, at Lindbergh. Junior Cade Blackmon scored the Knights’ goal. October 27, Farmington won 4-1, at Poplar Bluff, and Blackmon scored three goals and assisted on the fourth.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 30.

Blackmon said he has been playing soccer since he was 3 years old (14 years). Soccer is the only sport he plays.

Blackmon said he loves the relationships with his teammates and coaches, and he really loves wearing the Farmington shield and competing against rival schools. He has competed against most of these players his entire life.

Blackmon said after high school, he hopes to continue his education and soccer career.

