WEEK 10: Roth named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Farmington Knightettes volleyball team won its class 4 state sectional match, 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 25-19, over St. Pius, Oct. 28. The team advanced to the state quarterfinals, where it lost 25-22, 25-12, 26-24 to Nerinx Hall.

In those two state playoff matches, Knightettes junior middle hitter Jade Roth recorded 35 kills, 12 blocks, 18 service receptions and six digs.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 30.

Roth has been playing volleyball since she was in fourth grade.

“The best parts about playing high school volleyball are the memories, friendships, and the love for the game I have found and made over the years,” Roth said.

She also plays basketball and runs track for Farmington.

Roth said her plans after high school are to potentially continue her volleyball career at the collegiate level.

