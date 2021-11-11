WEEK 11: Smith named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The North County High School football team won its class 4, district 1 semifinal over Farmington, 56-20, Friday night. The Raiders will take on Hillsboro for the district championship Friday night.

Against the Knights, North County junior Jobe Smith carried the ball 11 times for 338 yards and five touchdowns. Smith also scored on a 2-point conversion. He broke the school record for rushing yards in a game and for points in a game (32).

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 6.

Smith also plays baseball and basketball for the Raiders, but he said he has no preference among the three.

“My favorite sport is whatever sport I am playing at the time,” Smith said. “I just love competing.”

Smith said the key to the Raiders’ 2021 success has been “the team’s ability to focus during film sessions and prepare mentally and physically during practice in order to perfect and execute our game plans."

After high school, Smith said he hopes to continue his education and compete as a collegiate athlete.

