WEEK 11: Sparr named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Farmington High School girls cross country team finished second in the Class 4 State Championship meet Friday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.

Leading the Knightettes was senior Alayna Sparr. She ran the race in 19 minutes, 18 seconds to place 13th overall.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 6.

Sparr ran cross country for one year in middle school, and has been running for Farmington High School since her sophomore year.

This is Sparr’s second time being all-state in cross country. She has also been all-state twice in track and field, and she played softball her freshman year.

Sparr said the camaraderie with her teammates is critically important to her.

After high school, Sparr said she plans to pursue nursing in college. She also plans to continue running cross country and track. She is still undecided on which school she will attend.

