WEEK 12: Bridges named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Central Rebels won the Class 3, District football championship, defeating the Kennett Indians, 51-14, Friday night in Park Hills.

Central senior quarterback Jett Bridges completed 16 of 23 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran the ball six times for 89 yards and two more scores.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 13.

Bridges has been playing football since he was 5 years old. He also plays baseball and golf.

“Jett has had a desire to be good from a very young age,” Rebels’ head coach Kory Schweiss said. “He is the youngest of four boys, and he has watched all of them be very successful football players for our school.

“I think his desire to be like them and compete at the highest level has helped him lead this team to the quarterfinals. He is also very bright and has learned a lot in the past two seasons. The experience of playing last year and his ability to learn and retain information has helped his progression as his career has evolved.”

“I personally believe that my hard work and dedication to the game has brought me success on the football field along with the great teammates pushing me on and off the field to become the best player I can possibly be,” Bridges said.

