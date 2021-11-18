WEEK 12: Dettmer named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Arcadia Valley High School cross country team finished seventh in the Class 2 State Championship meet, Nov. 6, at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.

Leading the Tigers was sophomore Emma Dettmer. Dettmer ran the race in 20 minutes, 12.4 seconds to place seventh overall.

On Oct. 30, Dettmer won the Class 2, District 1 meet at Arcadia Valley. Her time was 20:30.

That is why she was chosen as a Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week.

Dettmer has been running cross country for two years.

Emma Dettmer also runs track in the spring for the Tigers. In class, her favorite subjects are art and math. She said she likes having the opportunity to run with her brother Caden Dettmer and her team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0