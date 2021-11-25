 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

WEEK 13: Reutzel named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

  • 0
PJ

PJ Reutzel

 Submitted

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team opened the 2021-2022 season with a 46-39 victory over the Woodland Cardinals, Friday night, in Fredericktown

Freshman PJ Reutzel led the Cats in scoring with 23 points, while making five 3-pointers. On defense, she had three steals and a blocked shot.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 20.

Reutzel has been playing basketball since the first grade. In the fall, she played volleyball for Fredericktown.

“It’s fun representing my school and playing with my friends,” Reutzel said.

In class, she said her favorite subject is math.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News