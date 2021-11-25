WEEK 13: Reutzel named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team opened the 2021-2022 season with a 46-39 victory over the Woodland Cardinals, Friday night, in Fredericktown

Freshman PJ Reutzel led the Cats in scoring with 23 points, while making five 3-pointers. On defense, she had three steals and a blocked shot.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 20.

Reutzel has been playing basketball since the first grade. In the fall, she played volleyball for Fredericktown.

“It’s fun representing my school and playing with my friends,” Reutzel said.

In class, she said her favorite subject is math.

