WEEK 13: Smith named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The North County High School football team won its class 4 state quarterfinal game over Vashon, 49-24, Saturday. The Raiders will host Hannibal in the state semifinal round Saturday.

Against the Wolverines, North County junior Jobe Smith rushed for 168 yards and scored six total touchdowns. Smith scored four rushing touchdowns, and added a 65-yard interception return for a score and an 85-yard punt return for another.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 20.

Smith discussed the keys to the Raiders’ success this season.

“Everyone on the team contributes,” he said. “Doesn't matter if they're starters, special team's players, scout team guys or our young guys who are on the sidelines. Everyone has bought into what we are trying to build within the program.”

Raiders’ Head Coach Brian Jones said the attributes which make Smith a good football player and athlete are his humbleness, discipline, work ethic, and athletic smarts.

“He really sees the field well, understands what we are trying to accomplish on both sides of the football, is always asking good questions during practice and communicates a ton of valuable information to the coaches during the games,” Jones said. “He is also very conscientious and detail oriented in every aspect of his life.”

