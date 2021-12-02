WEEK 14: Nelson named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Kingston High School girls basketball team won its first two games of the 2021-2022 season. The Cougars defeated Viburnum, 46-40, Nov. 23, and they defeated Jefferson, 63-40, Nov. 27.

In the victory over Viburnum, Kingston senior Madison Nelson scored 24 points, grabbed seven rebounds, handed out four assists, had seven steals and blocked five shots. Against Jefferson, Nelson scored 50 points and added five rebounds, four assists, seven steals and a blocked shot.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 27.

Nelson said she started playing Upward basketball in third grade. She played three years in junior high school, and this is her fourth year playing for KHS.

“I like that I get to play with my friends,” Nelson said.

She ran cross country for two years and played softball for two years in high school.

Nelson said after high school, she plans to go to college, play basketball and get a degree.

