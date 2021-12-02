WEEK 14: Starkey named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team defeated Lesterville, 62-49 in the opening round of the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament, Nov. 22. Then the Cats defeated West County, 48-47, Nov. 24, to reach the Thanksgiving Tournament finals for the first time. The Blackcats lost to South Iron in the tournament championship.

Fredericktown junior guard Andrew Starkey scored 22 points against Lesterville. He also scored 13 in the championship game. In the semifinals against West County, Starkey scored a team-high 23 points. He also made a 3-pointer between two defenders at the buzzer to give the Blackcats the victory and send them to the championship game.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 27.

Starkey says he’s been playing basketball for about ten years now.

He said his favorite thing about playing basketball with the Blackcats is representing his school and competing every day.

Starkey has run cross country and played baseball and football for Fredericktown.

He said his favorite class in school is Advanced PE.

