WEEK 2 Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

Angelia Davis has been named the Parkland Area Female Athelete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 4

The Farmington High School softball team went 4-0 last week and is now 7-2 in 2021. In the four victories over Festus, Jefferson, North County and St. Pius, the Knights outscored their opponents 65-5.

Leading the potent Knights’ offense was junior Angelia Davis who hit .714 (10 for 14) with four doubles and home run. She scored seven runs, drove in 13, and stole five bases.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week.

Davis has been playing softball for nine years, since she was 7 years old. She also plays basketball for the Knights.

Davis said she likes playing high school softball because, “I like our team atmosphere and our coaches who try to make us better every day. I have very talented teammates.”

In class at Farmington High School, Davis says she enjoys algebra and chemistry.

Athletes are nominated by their coaches. The Daily Journal Sports Team selects players of the week.

