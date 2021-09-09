WEEK 2: Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

Blake Henson has been named the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 4.

The 2021 Potosi High School football season has begun with two close games, including a 23-18 loss to Farmington, Friday night.

In that game, senior Blake Henson rushed for 223 yards on 22 carries, including a 60-yard touchdown. He also caught three passes for 20 yards and another score.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week.

Henson said he has been playing football since kindergarten, 13 years. He also plays baseball and basketball for the Trojans.

He said the thing he likes best about high school football is the atmosphere of the other players and coaches.

“It is a different kind of excitement,” Henson said. “Gets players ready for the next level.”

After high school graduation, Henson said he plans to attend college and hopefully play football.

Athletes are nominated by their coaches. The Daily Journal Sports Team selects players of the week.

