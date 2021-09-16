WEEK 3: Bertram named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

Ella Bertram has been named the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 11.

Like several other area teams, the Valle Warriors volleyball team played in the 34th Annual Dig For Life Tournament on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

The tournament capped a week in which the Warriors played 10 total matches. Helping the team to its 6-2-2 record during the week was Bertram, a senior.

Bertram recorded 98 kills in 195 attempts with only 14 errors for a hitting percentage of 0.431. She also was part of 28 blocks (6 solos and 22 assists).

Bertram said she started playing volleyball on a team at the civic center, and has been playing for nine years.

“What I like most about high school volleyball is the determination from my team to do our best against any opponent,” she said.

In the spring, Bertram is a thrower for the Valle track team.

“After high school I plan on attending college and hope to have the opportunity to play volleyball or throw,” she said.

