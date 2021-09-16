WEEK 3: Boyer named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

Aiden Boyer has been named the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 11.

The Ste. Genevieve Dragons football team came within a missed two-point conversion of tying undefeated and defending district champ Kennett, late in Friday’s contest. Ste. Genevieve ended up losing 40-38, despite the strong performance from junior quarterback Boyer leading the Dragons offense.

Boyer completed 15 of 32 pass attempts for 322 yards and five touchdowns. He also passed for one 2-point conversion and added seven carries for 25 yards on the ground.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Boyer has been playing football for four years.

“I like playing high school football because I love the memories and the excitement that comes with playing football with your brothers," he said.

Boyer also plays basketball and baseball for the Dragons.

He said his favorite class in school is sports broadcasting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0