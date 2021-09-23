WEEK 4: Politte named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

Lauren Politte has been named the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 18.

The North County tennis team is 10-0 this season, and its undefeated record includes three victories over MAAA opponents last week.

The Raiders defeated Farmington Sept. 16, and recorded victories over Potosi, Sept. 14 and Sept. 15.

Leading the way was North County’s No. 1 singles player, junior Lauren Politte. She won her three singles matches, 8-0, 8-0, and 8-5. Lauren also teamed with her sister Hanna Politte to win their No. 1 doubles matches, 8-5, 8-0, 8-0.

This is Lauren’s third year playing tennis.

She said she enjoys playing tennis with her friends and building relationships with new people.

Lauren is also a member of the North County basketball team.

In class, she said she enjoys math and government.

