WEEK 4: Welch named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

Dayshawn Welch has been named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 18.

The Central High School football team has been racking up some huge offensive numbers this season, and last week was no different. The Rebels recorded a 70-0 victory over Cuba on Friday night.

Senior running back Dayshawn Welch has been a big part of the Central offense. He held almost every school record before Friday’s contest. The records he did not own were for touchdowns and points in a game. Consider that mission accomplished. Dayshawn had six carries for 166 yards and a Central Rebels’ single game record five touchdowns and 30 points against Cuba.

Dayshawn has been playing football since sixth grade.

He said he likes playing high school football, because he likes to “be with his buds.”

He is considering running track for the Rebels this spring.

After high school, he said he wants to play college football somewhere, but is still trying to decide where.

