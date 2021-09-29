WEEK 5: Robbins named Female Parkland Area Athlete of the Week

The Farmington Knights softball team won three games to start last week. Then, the team ended the week by defeating three quality teams in the SEMO Showcase in Cape Girardeau.

A number of players excelled during the 6-0 week for the Knights, but none more than freshman Elly Robbins.

Robbins hit .563 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, and 14 runs batted in, as the Knights scored 76 runs in the six games. Adding to her dominant offensive performance, Robbins excelled on the mound as well. She was 4-0 with 17 strikeouts and a stellar 1.84 earned run average.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 25.

Robbins has been playing softball since she was 8 years old. She says softball is her main sport, but she has played basketball in the past.

“A few of my favorite things about high school softball are getting to play with my sister for one year and having such a talented group of girls to play with,” Robbins said. “We have great coaches who push us to be the best we can be on and off the field.”

In school, Robbins said her favorite subject is either math or the Biomedical Science Program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0