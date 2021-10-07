WEEK 6: Whitaker named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The first fall sports season to wrap up is the tennis season. High school tennis players are competing in postseason play this week.

One of those competitors is Potosi High School senior Michelle Whitaker. Whitaker improved her singles record to 20-2 in 2021 as she won the MAAA Tournament singles championship and the Class 1, District 2 singles championship last week.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 2.

Whitaker has been a member of the varsity team all four years of high school, and these were her second conference and district championships in the past three years.

She said she has enjoyed just spending time around her teammates for the past four seasons.

“This season has been so much fun with the team karaoke singing after wins,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker is also a member of the PHS Track Team. She competes in the long and triple jump as well as the sprint relay teams.

After high school, she plans to attend electrical lineman school.

