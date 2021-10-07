WEEK 6: Woodson named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Farmington High swim team competed in the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational last week at the RecPlex in St. Peters.

Knights senior Ari Woodson placed 3rd in the 50 Freestyle (22.97) and 4th in the 100 Freestyle (51.02), individually. Both swims were state consideration times and new team records. He was also a part of the third place 200 Freestyle Relay and 5th place 400 Freestyle Relay teams. The 400 Freestyle Relay also set a new team record.

According to Farmington High School boys and girls swimming head coach Jason Cravens, Woodson’s current state rankings in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle events would get him into the state championship meet in November. If he maintains his rankings over the final weeks of the season, he will be the first swimmer from Farmington High School to qualify for and compete in the state championship meet.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 2.

Woodson has been a competitive swimmer for four years at the high school level and spent a few summers competing in a local summer recreational league.

“I like the environment of the meets, the energy, the competition, and the noise, but mostly I like to win,” Woodson said.