WEEK 7: Giesler named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Valle Warriors and New Madrid County Central Eagles were both undefeated entering Friday night’s contest in New Madrid. At the end of the game, it was the visiting Warriors who came out on top by a 64-22 score.

Valle junior running back Bryce Giesler rushed for 185 yards on 19 carries and scored twice on the ground. He also had two receptions for 51 yards and another score to help Valle improve to 7-0.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 9.

Giesler started out playing flag football, and he has been playing tackle football since he was 11.

He said he likes working hard with his friends to achieve their team goals more than anything else about football.

“It really is like a brotherhood,” Giesler said.

He also competes in basketball, baseball, and track for the Warriors.

Giesler said science and leadership are his two favorite classes at Valle.

