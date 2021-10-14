WEEK 7: Gray named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Farmington High School volleyball team went 5-2-1 last week. Among those eight matches were victories over Potosi and Central to allow the Knightettes to remain undefeated and atop the MAAA large school division.

During the team’s impressive run last week, Farmington junior Jelena Gray amassed the following statistics: 76 kills; 52 digs; 38 service points; 6 blocks; and 10 assists.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 9.

Gray has been playing volleyball since the first grade. It is the only sport she plays at Farmington High School.

Gray said she likes “the environment, being around my teammates, having Coach (Haley) Baker as my coach and the love and support I get from everyone every single day.”

Off the court and in class, Gray said she likes Fabrics and Fashion and ELA.

