 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WEEK 7: Gray named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week
0 comments
alert top story

WEEK 7: Gray named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jelena Gray Farmington

Jelena Gray

The Farmington High School volleyball team went 5-2-1 last week. Among those eight matches were victories over Potosi and Central to allow the Knightettes to remain undefeated and atop the MAAA large school division.

During the team’s impressive run last week, Farmington junior Jelena Gray amassed the following statistics: 76 kills; 52 digs; 38 service points; 6 blocks; and 10 assists.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 9.

Gray has been playing volleyball since the first grade. It is the only sport she plays at Farmington High School.

Gray said she likes “the environment, being around my teammates, having Coach (Haley) Baker as my coach and the love and support I get from everyone every single day.”

Off the court and in class, Gray said she likes Fabrics and Fashion and ELA.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News