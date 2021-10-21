WEEK 8: Cunningham named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Farmington High School football team defeated Class 4, District 1 rival Festus, 28-20, Friday night at Festus. The Knights improved to 6-2 and are currently seeded third in the district.

Jeremiah Cunningham had 14 carries for 189 yards and three touchdowns in the game. The sophomore also had four solo tackles and five pass breakups on defense.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 16.

Cunningham has been playing football for 11 years. He also plays basketball and baseball for the Knights.

Friday night’s games against the Tigers was Farmington’s third victory by one score or less this season.

Cunningham said he likes playing in close games that “keep him on his toes.”

In class, Cunningham said he enjoys history.

