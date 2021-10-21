WEEK 8: Robbins named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Farmington High School softball team captured the Class 4, District 1 Championship with a 4-2 victory over Hillsboro on Saturday. In the first two rounds of the district tournament, the Knightettes defeated De Soto, 22-3 and Festus, 15-0.

Elly Robbins was a big part of district championship, batting .770 (7 for 9) with a triple, a home run, and nine runs batted in. On the mound, she was 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA. She struck out 10 batters and allowed just three hits.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 16.

Robbins was dominant last week in the batter’s box and on the mound, but she said she prefers pitching.

“Between hitting and pitching and which one I like better, my answer would have to be pitching,” she said. “Whenever I am in the circle, I just feel like I’m in control of the whole game.”

Robbins said the district championship is her favorite memory of this season.

“Especially since me and my sister get to play together for this one year, it made it so much more memorable,” Robbins said. “Being a freshman and pitching the district championship game was a feeling like no other.”

The Knightettes play Washington in the Class 4 State Quarterfinals today.

