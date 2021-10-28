WEEK 9: Boyer named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Ste. Genevieve High School Dragons football team defeated Brentwood, 55-14 to head into the district playoffs on a three-game winning streak.

Dragons’ senior wide receiver Zach Boyer had four catches for 173 yards in the game and scored four touchdowns.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 23.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Boyer has been playing football for six years.

“I like playing high school football because I get to be out on the field on Friday nights with all my teammates, and I love to play the game with them,” Boyer said.

He also plays baseball at Ste. Genevieve in the spring.

Boyer said his favorite classes in high school are broadcasting, contemporary issues, and power mechanics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0