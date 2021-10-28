WEEK 9: Loida named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Valle High School volleyball team captured the MAAA Tournament Championship by winning a pair of straight set matches on its home court, Oct. 19. The Warriors defeated Fredericktown, 25-21, 25-13 in the tournament semifinals. Then, they defeated Ste. Genevieve, 25-13, 25-17 in the championship match.

In the semifinals and finals of the tournament, Valle senior Sam Loida had 50 assists, 10 digs, eight service points, two service aces, three kills, and one block.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 23.

“She is an extremely hard worker and a great team leader,” Valle Coach Nancy Fischer said. “If that weren't enough, she is a really good student, too.”

Loida has been competing in volleyball since joining a club team in fourth grade.

“I love to compete in high school volleyball with my team because we have such great grit and determination,” Loida said. “I also love playing volleyball for Coach Fischer because she always pushes me to be my very best. Volleyball has taught me the values of discipline and hard work.”