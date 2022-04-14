Whitter named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The West County High School baseball team won 4-0 April 7 at Grandview.

In the game, Bulldogs’ senior JD Whitter pitched a no hitter. In fact, he had a perfect game until he walked an Eagles’ batter with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. He struck out 16 Grandview batters in the victory. Whitter also went 3-4 at the plate with a home run.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 9.

Whitter said he started playing tee ball at age four, but did not start pitching until he was nine.

Baseball is the only sport he plays at West County.

He said he likes “spending time with teammates every day, and the life lessons I can learn from playing the game.”

Whitter said his future plans are to attend Drury University in Springfield, where he will be majoring in business management with a minor in marketing and a certificate in sports leadership.

“I will also be a part of the Drury Panthers baseball team under my scholarship,” he said.

