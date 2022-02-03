Wigger named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The North County Raiders basketball team played three home games last week. Monday, the Raiders lost 73-72 on a shot at the buzzer. Tuesday, the Raiders defeated the De Soto Dragons, 78-43. Friday, North County defeated rival Farmington, 74-63.

Raiders’ junior Layne Wigger scored 33 points against Cape Central. Then, he scored 28 in three quarters of action against De Soto. Finally, he scored 31 in the victory over Farmington, giving him 92 total points in the three games.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 29.

Wigger has been playing basketball since he started grade school. It is the only sport he plays at North County.

Wigger said his favorite part about basketball is the opportunity to compete daily. He said he really enjoys the rivalry games in the area and the atmosphere and intensity that each one of those creates.

In school, Wigger said his favorite subjects are math and history.

