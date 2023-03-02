The Central High School boys basketball team lost 80-71 to state-ranked Cape Girardeau Central, Feb. 21, in Park Hills. They defeated Poplar Bluff, 96-81, Feb. 23, also in Park Hills.

Rebels senior Mason Williams scored 26 points against Cape Central and 22 against Poplar Bluff.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 25.

“Mason is a very dedicated player who spends a lot of time working on his game on his own time,” Central coach Brad Gross said. “Mason has shown his determination by battling some unfortunate injuries, but he has stayed positive and he has made a huge impact on our team since his return.”

Williams said he has been playing basketball since first grade.

“I really like the rivalries that are created,” he said.

Williams said his plans for after high school are to continue his basketball career and study kinesiology.