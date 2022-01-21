Winch named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The North County High School girls basketball team defeated MAAA large school rival Central, 53-49, on Jan. 13 at Central.

Raiders’ senior Kamryn Winch scored 19 points to help her team earn the victory. The 6-foot-3 Winch also pulled down 24 rebounds in the game.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 15.

Winch has been playing basketball for about 12 years.

“What makes Kam successful is that she has devoted a lot of her life to basketball,” North County coach Joe Arnold said. “She is very coachable and a hard worker. (She is) a great person to go along with her basketball skills.”

Winch said she credits her AAU and school coaches along with her family and friends, especially her sister Kayleigh Winch, for her success.

After graduation, Winch will be attending Maryville University, where she will continue her basketball career, while studying to become an elementary school teacher.

“I’m looking forward to playing with my new teammates and expanding my play to the next level,” Winch said.

