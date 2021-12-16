Winch named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The North County High School girls basketball team won the Black and Red Classic Tournament Championship at Herculaneum High School, last week. The Raiders opened with a 51-32 victory over Pacific, Dec. 6. They defeated Notre Dame (St. Louis) 61-45, Dec. 8. They won the championship game 63-61 over Lutheran South, Dec. 10.

Raiders’ senior Kamryn Winch scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against Pacific. She scored 20 and had ten rebounds against Notre Dame. Then, she capped off the tournament with 25 points and ten rebounds against Lutheran South. For her efforts Winch was named MVP of the tournament.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 11.

Winch has been playing basketball for about 12 years.

She said what she likes most about playing high school basketball are her “teammates and amazing coaching staff.”

Winch also plays volleyball and runs track at North County.

After graduation, Winch will be attending Maryville University, where she will continue her basketball career, while studying to become an elementary school teacher.

