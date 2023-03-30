The West County High School softball team won three games last week. The Bulldogs won 13-1, March 20, at Bismarck. They defeated Arcadia Valley, 10-1, March 22, at West County, and they defeated Portageville, 17-1, March 25, at Valle.

West County junior Natalee Womack batted .714 for the week with a .778 on base percentage. She led the team with seven RBIs, while catching the Bulldogs’ all-state pitcher for the first time.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 25.

West County softball coach CJ Wright said Womack’s “toughness and work ethic” make her a successful softball player.

Womack said she has been playing softball for the past ten years.

“I like competing with my teammates in a sport I love to play,” she said.

Softball is the only sport Womack plays at West County.

She said her favorite subjects in school are math and science.