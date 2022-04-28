Wright named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The West County High School softball team won the MAAA Tournament last week. Seeded fifth, the Bulldogs defeated No. 4 seed Ste. Genevieve, 13-2 on April 18. On April 19, West County defeated No. 1 seed Valle, 2-0. Then, on April 21, the Bulldogs won the championship game, 3-1 over No. 2 seed Central.

Bulldogs’ junior Gracie Wright was 2-4 with two doubles, two runs scored, and an RBI against Ste. Genevieve. On the mound, she went six innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out three batters.

Against Valle, Wright was 1-3 at the plate. She pitched the seven-inning shutout, allowing one hit to the Warriors while striking out 11 batters.

Against Central, Wright was 2-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI. She pitched another complete game, allowing one unearned run and striking out six Rebels.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 23.

Wright said she has been playing softball for 10-11 years. She also plays volleyball and basketball for the Bulldogs.

“I love getting to play with and against some of my best friends,” she said.

In school, Wright said her favorite subjects are American government and math.

