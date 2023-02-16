The Kingston High School boys basketball team took fifth place in the MAAA Tournament. It was the best ever finish for the Cougars. They lost 69-56 to Ste. Genevieve on Feb. 7. They defeated West County, 43-41, Feb. 9. Feb. 11, Kingston defeated Farmington 59-40 to secure fifth place.

Cougars junior Cody Yates scored 31 points against the Dragons. He scored 17 points against the Bulldogs and made two free throws with 0.4 seconds left to win the game. Finally, Yates scored 27 points in the victory over the Knights.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 11.

“Cody is constantly working on improving his game,” Cougars coach Paul Hamilton said. “He works tirelessly on his individual skills, staying after practice as well as practicing at home. He also focuses on his health and condition by closely monitoring his nutrition and working in the weight room. Cody has matured in his game this year, learning to affect the game in other ways besides scoring. Teams have been focusing on taking him away, so he makes sure to get his teammates involved, get them open by setting screens, and attacking the offensive glass. Cody is the ultimate team player and a huge motivator for us.”

Yates said he has been playing basketball for seven years.

He said he wants to improve his court vision and work on rebounding.

Yates said the team’s success this year can be attributed to the Cougars “playing with energy, playing with each other, and making sure we hold each other accountable in a positive way.”

He also plays baseball for Kingston.

After high school, Yates said he plans to play college basketball and earn a degree in business.