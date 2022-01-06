Yates named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Kingston High School boys basketball team won the 11th Annual Warrior Winter Classic on Dec. 30, at Valle High School. The Cougars’ 70-61 victory over top seed Seckman gave Kingston its first tournament title in the 24 years the varsity program has been in existence. To reach the finals, the No. 3 seed Cougars defeated No. 2 Saxony Lutheran, 52-46, Dec. 29. They opened the tournament with a 64-27 victory over Fox Dec. 28.

In the Cougars’ three games, sophomore guard Cody Yates averaged 25 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 assists. He shot 72.1% from the field, including 50% on 3-pointers.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 1.

“Cody works tirelessly at becoming a better basketball player,” Cougars’ coach Paul Hamilton said. “He has a tremendous desire to compete and improve. He works very hard in the weight room and is always working on individual skill sets to improve his offensive game. Cody really understands the game and has a high basketball IQ.

“He has a great pull-up game and finishes around the rim with either hand. Cody also shoots it well from the outside. On top of all this, Cody is an excellent academic student and a tremendous teammate. He is a complete basketball player in all facets, and I feel very lucky to have the opportunity to coach him.”

Yates said he has been playing basketball since fifth grade.

“I love to compete,” Yates said. “Nothing is ever guaranteed either. You have got to work harder than your opponents and everyone else on the court and off the court.”

Yates also plays baseball at Kingston.

He said his favorite subjects in school are history and weight lifting.

