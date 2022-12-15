Yates named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Kingston High School boys basketball team defeated Fredericktown 73-70 in overtime Dec. 5 at Kingston. The Cougars then won 77-49 Dec. 8 at St. Paul Lutheran.

Cougars’ junior Cody Yates scored 42 points against Fredericktown and 24 at St. Paul. He also averaged 9.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals in the two games, while shooting 61.4% from the field, 55.6% from 3-point range and 100% from the free throw line.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 10.

“Cody is a relentless worker who is constantly looking to improve himself and his basketball game,” Kingston Coach Paul Hamilton said. “He works hard individually away from practice to cultivate his game and I'm not sure if he ever leaves the weight room for long.

“Cody can score at all three levels and has improved defensively this year. One of my favorite things about Cody is that he is a great teammate. He is constantly encouraging and cheering on his teammates, and he always puts the team first.”

Yates has been playing basketball for seven years.

“I love the atmosphere and competitiveness of every game,” he said. “You can't really recreate the amount of excitement and emotion in a game. Every part of it is amazing, and I love the family that we have together. We're all brothers on a team no matter what.”

Yates also plays baseball for the Cougars.

He said he plans to play college basketball, but he is undecided on the degree he wants to pursue.