Zangaro named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Ste. Genevieve High School girls cross country team finished fourth in the Potosi Invitational Oct. 8 in Potosi. The meet also served as the MAAA Conference meet, and Ste. Genevieve was third among conference schools.

Ste. Genevieve sophomore Hollyn Zangaro was the MAAA champ and finished third overall with a time of 20:20.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 8.

“Hollyn is hardworking, determined, and positive, even when faced with adversity,” Ste. Genevieve Coach Sierra Boyd said.

Zangaro said she has been distance running for five years. She started cross country in the sixth grade and moved to Ste. Genevieve in the eighth grade.

She said she likes “the way it pushes me and my teammates, and being able to cheer on my teammates and being able to be there for each other and push each other to be better.”

Zangaro also wrestles and runs track at Ste. Genevieve.

She said her plans after high school are to go to college for a criminal justice degree or a degree to become a school psychologist.