The Valle Catholic High School girls softball team won the Class 1 Spring Season State Championship last week. May 22, the Warriors defeated Ellington, 4-0 in the semifinals. May 23, Valle won the state championship game against Concordia, 2-1 in nine innings.

Warriors sophomore Abree Zipprich pitched a no-hitter against Ellington. She recorded 16 strikeouts and walked just one batter. At the plate, Zipprich was 2-3 with a home run. She scored two runs and drove home three. Zipprich pitched all nine innings in the championship game the next day. She allowed one run on three hits and struck out 14 Orioles batters.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 27.

“There are multiple things that make Abree successful,” Valle softball coach Kurt Basler said. “Her work ethic is just unbelievable. She works on all aspects of her (game) every day; her tenacity, she hates to lose; and her ability to help her teammates.”

Zipprich said she has been playing softball for seven years.

“I love my team, and I like representing my small-town school,” she said. “We are a small, talented group of young ladies who were blessed with the opportunity to play with each other.”

Zipprich also plays volleyball for the Warriors.

She said her favorite classes are chemistry and biology.

Caden Merrill

West County High School Baseball

The West County High School baseball team won its Class 3 sectional game 3-0 over Valley Park on May 23. The Bulldogs lost in the state quarterfinals, 8-4 to Portageville on May 25.

Bulldogs senior Caden Merrill pitched eight shutout innings to get the victory in the sectional game against Valley Park. He allowed six hits and only one Hawks runner reached third base. He struck out eight batters, walking zero. Merrill was also 2-4 at the plate with a run batted in. He added a double against Portageville.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 20.

“Caden's work ethic and drive have really been what has separated (him) from others,” West County baseball coach Bobby Simily said. “He has a passion for the game and has spent a lot of time over his high school career working on his skills to make him the player he is.”

Merrill said he has been playing baseball “since I could walk.”

“I like playing high school baseball because I love the competition and playing with my brothers,” he said.

Merrill also plays basketball for the Bulldogs.

He said his plan after high school is to continue his academic and baseball career at Mineral Area College, ultimately getting a degree in education.