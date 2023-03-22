Halle Richardson

Central High School Basketball

The Central High School girls basketball team lost its Class 4 State Semifinal contest 55-48 in overtime to Benton High School, March 16, in Springfield. The Rebels then won the Class 4 third place game, 57-39 over Sothern Boone, March 17.

Central senior Halle Richardson scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made all three of her 3-point attempts against Benton. She scored nine points and made her only 3-point attempt against Southern Boone.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 18.

“Halle is hard-working, dedicated to the program, and the ultimate teammate and leader,” Central Coach Josh Mapes said.”

Richardson said she has been playing basketball since seventh grade, but has been going to open gyms since sixth grade.

“I love the atmosphere in the gym especially after winning a big game knowing that the whole team is rewarded for all of our hard work,” she said.

Basketball is the only sport Richard plays for the Rebels.

After high school graduation, she said she plans to attend Missouri State University but is undecided on a major.