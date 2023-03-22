JT Cross

Potosi High School Track

The Potosi High School track team hosted the first meet of the season, March 17. The Trojans were first among eight boys teams at the meet with 171 points.

Potosi junior JT Cross was second in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.52 seconds. He was also on the Trojans’ 4X200 relay team which took second with a time of 1:39.23 Cross won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 42.83, and he was on the 4X400 relay which took first place with a time of 3:40.74.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 18.

“JT possesses all the skills necessary to be a standout athlete,” Potosi track coach Amanda Politte said. “His superior work ethic, determination, and unrelenting competitiveness are just a few. He sets high goals and stays focused on them every day at practice and at every competition. He practices how he competes, 110% always. JT’s work ethic and his encouragement for fellow teammates make him a team leader and good mentor to our younger athletes. We look forward to having JT on the track team for the next two seasons and also watching him excel in football and basketball.”

Cross has been running track for five years.

He said he likes trying to get better each meet.

Cross plays football and basketball for the Trojans. He said he plans to play college football after graduation, and is undecided on a major.