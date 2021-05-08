Advice to those considering nursing as a career

Andrea Fisher’s advice to anyone thinking of going into nursing or already on the path is to keep going.

“It’s going to be hard,” Fisher said. “There will be bad days but the impact that you are having far outweighs them. People are seeing you on their worst days and you are making a difference, whether it feels like it or not.”

Ricky Gray says, "If you care about people, I would highly recommend the field of nursing. I think nursing is one of the most rewarding jobs you can do."

Stevie Stanley says, “It’s such a difficult area right now with all the changes that have been made, but definitely, don’t be scared, do it. The nursing profession needs people willing to work and have a passion of working for others. Definitely do it, and don’t ever be afraid to ask questions. We’re always learning in this profession. That’s the only way we’re going to learn and get better at what we do."

Katherine Frakes says, “Time management is crucial in nursing school, as well as on the job. Consider working as a float nurse the first year to gain and improve skills. Be willing to jump in and learn everything you can.”