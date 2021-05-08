Advice to those considering nursing as a career

Heather Taliaferro, VP Patient Care Services/Chief Nursing Officer at Parkland Health Center, said being a nurse is one of the most rewarding, yet most challenging careers.
"There will be days when you know that you have made a difference. Then, there will be times when you question if you did enough," she said. "Every act of kindness, big or small, leaves an imprint on the patient you serve. Whether you are assisting them with celebrating the birth of new life or holding the hand of a dying stranger, the interactions that you have with your patients can cause an impression that lasts a lifetime.
"Remain proud of who you are and of this service to others that you are pursuing."
Taliaferro said three qualities that a good nurse should possess are empathy, compassion, and respect.
"Every patient a nurse encounters has a background story or situation that has landed them in a place where they need to receive health care," she said. "While a nurse is comfortable in a health care setting, the setting can cause anxiety and fear for the patient. The nurse must be able to empathize with the patient and show them compassion and respect to assist them through their current situation and life experience."
The 10 Daily Journal Nurses: The Heart of Health Care honorees also shared advice to anyone thinking of being a nurse.
Andrea Fisher’s advice to anyone thinking of going into nursing or already on the path is to keep going.
“It’s going to be hard,” Fisher said. “There will be bad days but the impact that you are having far outweighs them. People are seeing you on their worst days and you are making a difference, whether it feels like it or not.”
Ricky Gray says, "If you care about people, I would highly recommend the field of nursing. I think nursing is one of the most rewarding jobs you can do."
Stevie Stanley says, “It’s such a difficult area right now with all the changes that have been made, but definitely, don’t be scared, do it. The nursing profession needs people willing to work and have a passion of working for others. Definitely do it, and don’t ever be afraid to ask questions. We’re always learning in this profession. That’s the only way we’re going to learn and get better at what we do."
Katherine Frakes says, “Time management is crucial in nursing school, as well as on the job. Consider working as a float nurse the first year to gain and improve skills. Be willing to jump in and learn everything you can.”
Jenny Bridgeman says, “Nursing is great. There are many different areas you can go into geriatrics, pediatrics, OB, ICU, ER, but the one thing I stress to anyone going into nursing, please go into it because you like taking care of patients. Patient care should be top priority.”
Cindy Wampler says, "Take your time and you will learn something new every day. You will get it. Be kind, caring and compassionate to all because you never know your patient or their families’ stories until you listen sometimes to what is not said.”
Leslie Fischbeck says, "It is something that I would encourage anyone to go into because it's a rewarding thing. You're always going to have a job, and the other part is the versatility of it."
Railean King says, “Work very hard to achieve your goals and never give up on your dreams, because in the end it’s all worth it.”
Jamie Paul says, “For a new nurse starting out I would tell them to make sure they follow their heart until they find their niche and what they want to do.”
Kathryn Lewis says, "I have a daughter that's a nurse, another one that I would encourage to be a nurse, and would encourage anyone to be a nurse.
"It's a wonderful opportunity for a career. You have a lot of challenges and chances for improvement and versatility in anything that you wanted to do. I always encourage everybody just to have an open mind and think about what's right first for the person, and do the best that they can every day."