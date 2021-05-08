Andrea Fisher

Fisher said it was difficult.

She said when a patient came in with a cough, fever, or shortness of breath, they now needed to add COVID-19 as a possible diagnosis.

“I was worried about bringing it home to my family and friends,” Fisher said. “What would happen if they became sick? Would they recover? How do I keep my family safe? How do I keep my patients safe? How do I change my clothes before I get home? Were the kids exposed? Did they wash their hands before eating the chicken tenders? There were a thousand and two questions I had every second of every day and no answers.”

Fisher may not have had all the answers but she was working every day to be part of the solution.

“The ICU and hospital setting includes more acute problems with critical needs that require more intense monitoring,” Fisher said. “At first I was nervous to go back into the hospital settings, but I was so welcomed and everyone was very helpful in acclimating.”

Fisher said she has had several rewarding moments within her career, and working alongside the ICU nurses and staff at Parkland Health Center during the COVID-19 pandemic is the most recent.