BJC Medical Arts Clinic Family Nurse Practitioner Andrea Fisher’s day to day is seeing patients in the clinic for chronic condition management, preventative care and same-day sick visits.
“My favorite part about being a nurse is having the opportunity to work with so many different people and impact their lives,” Fisher said. “After spending most of my nursing career in the ICU, I decided I wanted to be part of the preventative care model. I wanted to hold a position in the community where I could help residents become healthier.”
A nominator described Fisher as someone who loves her patients and rejoices with them when they make strides to live a better and healthier life.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area, Fisher went above and beyond by putting her ICU hat back on and assisted in any way she could.
“The COVID-19 pandemic threw our community and healthcare system into unchartered waters,” Fisher said. “My clinic had slowed down due to restrictions of in-person visits so I volunteered to help down in the hospital.
"When I went down to the ICU and hospital, I worked with some of the most amazing nurses, hospitalists, and staff. The team work they had, the positive words of encouragement to each other and the dedication of the team to be adaptable was more than what I expected and I was so thankful to be part of the team.”
Fisher said it was difficult.
She said when a patient came in with a cough, fever, or shortness of breath, they now needed to add COVID-19 as a possible diagnosis.
“I was worried about bringing it home to my family and friends,” Fisher said. “What would happen if they became sick? Would they recover? How do I keep my family safe? How do I keep my patients safe? How do I change my clothes before I get home? Were the kids exposed? Did they wash their hands before eating the chicken tenders? There were a thousand and two questions I had every second of every day and no answers.”
Fisher may not have had all the answers but she was working every day to be part of the solution.
“The ICU and hospital setting includes more acute problems with critical needs that require more intense monitoring,” Fisher said. “At first I was nervous to go back into the hospital settings, but I was so welcomed and everyone was very helpful in acclimating.”
Fisher said she has had several rewarding moments within her career, and working alongside the ICU nurses and staff at Parkland Health Center during the COVID-19 pandemic is the most recent.
“Working with the patients and staff at bedside was an eye-opening experience for myself to see how COVID-19 was affecting our community,” Fisher said. “Having the opportunity to work alongside the nurses, caring for patients in the ICU, and working with the team of hospitalists gave me hope during what seemed to be an unrelenting surge of critically ill patients.”
Fisher admitted she did not always know she wanted to be a nurse but she did know she wanted to be in a profession where she could impact peoples’ lives.
“During high school, I had the opportunity to job shadow at Mineral Area Hospital, and I loved it,” Fisher said. “I knew I wanted to be active in health care from that day forward.”
