Nurses are the backbone of healthcare. Nurses devote much of their time, energy and compassion to their patients.
“Nursing is not glamourous, but if it is your God-given calling,” said Cindy Wampler. “You will know because you cannot not do it.”
Wampler, RN, BSN, MHA, works at BJC Parkland Health Center in the Intensive Care Unit. She’s worked for Parkland for 12 years.
The person who nominated her for this honor said, “Cindy has gone above and beyond for our son during his cancer journey. She loves him and cares for him.” Their son calls Wampler “Aunt Cindy,” and she “spoils him rotten and personally buys him a toy truck for every port draw she has to do [during treatment].”
The nominator said they are lucky to have Wampler in their lives during this challenge in their lives and added how she always checks on their son and his progress.
“She is an amazing nurse and person,” they said. “She has become a part of this family.”
Wampler, a graduate of Potosi High School, lives in Farmington. She previously worked at Farmington Correctional Center as a nurse. She is on the board at Faith Cowboy Church.
Wampler was recognized as Leader of the Year in 2018. She was in management for seven years and enjoyed helping her team and supporting them in every way possible.
“But my love is bedside nursing,” she said.
Wampler focuses on the “big picture.”
“I love the patients and their families and getting to know them not only as my patients but some I am friends with even after,” she said.
She said, “I love holding their hands and giving them a hug even in this crazy time we are in because physical touch is so healing.”
Sometimes Wampler even sings to a patient on a ventilator. She talks to patients who may be a bit confused but remember their past and wants to share their stories with her while she holds their hand.
“That is why I went into nursing,” she said, “and I want to help people that I may see in our community in a month.”
Wampler said being a nurse is a difficult career in numerous ways.
“It’s hard to leave your work family at the end of the day and not wonder about how they are,” she said. “That goes for your peers or for the patients and their families, or managers, CNO, CEO, housekeepers, maintenance men, and the kitchen workers.”
Wampler said the Parkland staff are family. “We are a close family and spend a large part of our days together, most of the time more time with them than our home families.”
She said this past year has been one of the most difficult of her career and one she has never before seen.
“But it has also been amazing,” she said. “I have seen death and near death, nurses who come out of the room and take off their protective equipment and have to take a minute and just let it out to cry, sob or be angry for a minute, and then get back up and go again.”
She said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICU was “full of patients on ventilators, more at a time than we have ever had in my almost 12 years here.”
But Wampler said it was also a beautiful time because she watched as “every person jumps in when they needed to.”
“I watched people step out of the roles that they are assigned every day and out of their comfort zone and do what was best for our community and our peers or work family,” she said. “I love this place, this job, and these people.”
Wampler said she also loves the career she chose. The most rewarding moment to date was when she helped care for her uncle when he was ill. She was able to give back to her family for all the time they have given to support her.
“I love being a nurse,” she said. “Not every day is wonderful, but I am grateful for every day.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
