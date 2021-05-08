Cindy Wampler

She said this past year has been one of the most difficult of her career and one she has never before seen.

“But it has also been amazing,” she said. “I have seen death and near death, nurses who come out of the room and take off their protective equipment and have to take a minute and just let it out to cry, sob or be angry for a minute, and then get back up and go again.”

She said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICU was “full of patients on ventilators, more at a time than we have ever had in my almost 12 years here.”

But Wampler said it was also a beautiful time because she watched as “every person jumps in when they needed to.”

“I watched people step out of the roles that they are assigned every day and out of their comfort zone and do what was best for our community and our peers or work family,” she said. “I love this place, this job, and these people.”

Wampler said she also loves the career she chose. The most rewarding moment to date was when she helped care for her uncle when he was ill. She was able to give back to her family for all the time they have given to support her.

“I love being a nurse,” she said. “Not every day is wonderful, but I am grateful for every day.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.