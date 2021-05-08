Jamie Paul, RN, has been a nurse at Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center for 24 years and she is quick to mention that she loves her job, co-workers and supervisor, Nancy Crawford, MSW/LCSW.
“My fellow nurses do a wonderful job and Nancy is the best boss I’ve ever had,” she said. “I really love working at Southeast Missouri Mental Health.”
Crawford, one of the people who nominated Paul for recognition, returned the compliment.
“Jamie is the best nurse I’ve ever worked with,” she said. “Her commitment to kind, compassionate patient care was unwavering during the COVID pandemic.
"She not only met the needs of her patient population — the severe, chronic mentally ill — but she also provided support to her peers that worked tirelessly through staff shortages, illnesses and the evolving guidelines. She did so with poise and confidence while ensuring respect and courtesy was shown to all.
"Jamie's commitment to patient recovery and her commitment to excellence in her job performance is extraordinary. Jamie is an amazing woman who advocates for her patients, coworkers and employees. She has a family that depends on her and she takes care of all of us!”
Paul began her career in 1997 as a client attendant trainee with the “State Hospital,” now known as Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center (SMMHC). She attended College of the Ozarks and earned her Bachelor of Science in Psychology in 1998. Paul married, began her family and entered the LPN program at Mineral Area College in 2004, bridging over to the RN program which she completed in 2005.
Paul has worked with various populations and programs during her career. These have included the intellectually impaired, acute, severe and chronic mentally ill. In addition, she worked part time for six-and-a-half years at St. John’s Mercy in St. Louis while working full time at SMMHC.
Her expertise in mental health was valued by St. John’s and she was often assigned to assist with patients in the emergency department that were having mental health crises. Most recently, she has worked as a nursing supervisor with the mentally ill offenders incarcerated at the Farmington Correctional Center’s Corrections Treatment Center.
The program is a cooperative agreement between the state’s departments of Mental Health and Corrections.
“It is a very specialized unit that treat the most severe, chronic and acute offenders in the state of Missouri,” Crawford said. “Jamie does not do the job for the glory, as most nurses choose not to work in the mental health field and most certainly not in the correction’s setting. She says she treats her patients with care, kindness and compassion — including the offender population, because the offenders are someone’s brother, father or son. She asks herself, ‘How would you want your loved one to be treated?’”
Paul told the story of a patient who suffered from acute mental illness and struggled a long time to be stabilized. After several years and therapeutic interventions, the patient was released into the community and today has a family and job, and is successful. As she told the story, tears welled up in her eyes, saying she knew that she and her team had made a difference in someone’s life.
“During the pandemic, Jamie has assisted with the COVID vaccination clinic to ensure both departments of Mental Health and Corrections employees received their vaccination,” Crawford said. Several of her patients tested positive for COVID in October. She ensured that their mental health needs, as well as their medical needs, were met while dealing with staffing shortages as many of the staff tested positive at the same time.
"Jamie is the whole package. She often refers to herself as a 'neck up' nurse but she is an excellent caregiver, both psychiatrically and medically. We appreciate her so much and she is so deserving of this recognition and more.”
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
