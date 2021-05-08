Jamie Paul

Paul has worked with various populations and programs during her career. These have included the intellectually impaired, acute, severe and chronic mentally ill. In addition, she worked part time for six-and-a-half years at St. John’s Mercy in St. Louis while working full time at SMMHC.

Her expertise in mental health was valued by St. John’s and she was often assigned to assist with patients in the emergency department that were having mental health crises. Most recently, she has worked as a nursing supervisor with the mentally ill offenders incarcerated at the Farmington Correctional Center’s Corrections Treatment Center.

The program is a cooperative agreement between the state’s departments of Mental Health and Corrections.

“It is a very specialized unit that treat the most severe, chronic and acute offenders in the state of Missouri,” Crawford said. “Jamie does not do the job for the glory, as most nurses choose not to work in the mental health field and most certainly not in the correction’s setting. She says she treats her patients with care, kindness and compassion — including the offender population, because the offenders are someone’s brother, father or son. She asks herself, ‘How would you want your loved one to be treated?’”