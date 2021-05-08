Jenny Bridgeman says being a successful nurse “is doing your job because you like taking care of your patients.”
It is something Bridgeman has been doing for 38 years.
Bridgeman says it also means living the mission of the hospital, “delivering excellent, personalized and compassionate care. Being part of a team that includes the patient and staff. That is a successful nurse.”
She graduated from Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing with an Associate Degree in Nursing in 1983. She lives in St. Francois County and currently works full time at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital and PRN (as needed) at Madison Medical Center.
“Her nickname, ‘Mama Jenny’ says it all,” Cyndi Fowler, director of Medical/Surgical Unit at SGCMH said. “Jenny has been a nurse for a long time and brings her experience to the bedside, truly a ‘nurse’s nurse.’ Sometimes it seems she has truly seen it all.”
Bridgeman has worked in many different areas of nursing, although emergency care has always been her passion.
“I love ER,” she said. “My area of focus as a nurse is the Medical-Surgical Unit at the hospital and my primary goal is caring for the patient.
“Treating each patient with respect and dignity and, being an advocate is why I am a nurse. As a supervisor, I am responsible for overseeing all areas and each department is unique and special. Therefore, every area offers a lifetime experience and I appreciate them all.”
Bridgeman is also recognized for her skill mentorship.
“She is always professional and approaches every situation with a calm demeanor and a ‘we got this’ attitude,” Fowler said. “Jenny never seems rattled in spite of the situation and she mentors other nurses with enthusiasm.
“She does not shy away from tough conversations but she tempers her remarks with humility and kindness.”
She was nominated by her daughter, Chelsey Bridgeman. Inspired by her mother, Chelsey has been an RN for six years.
“There have been so many times that she has been my mentor, offered reassurance, explanations and/or advice,” Chelsey said. “I can truly say that she is one of the most compassionate nurses in our area and her heart is always in the right place.”
Chelsey says her mother is known for her caring heart and contagious smile.
“If you asked her about her most memorable moments as a nurse, she would tell you it’s the hugs thanking her for taking care of them, better yet saving their life,” Chelsey said.
Bridgeman says she has had a lot of rewarding moments in nursing, including any time a patient expresses appreciation for the care they have received.
“I have had people stop me in the store and say, ‘I remember you’ or a patient just gives you a hug. That is why I am a nurse,” Bridgeman said.
Bridgeman says smiling, tone of voice, and touching are important parts of nursing. She says touching a patient’s hand can ease their fears.
“Just smiling is important,” Bridgeman said. “People can see it even if you have on a mask. In addition, many people comment on it. It is just nice to see you smiling; many times, it is their first impression. With COVID, the touching has been more challenging, but it is a very important part of compassionate care.”
Chelsey described a time Bridgeman was caring for a young boy who was terrified of getting sutures. His parent promised him Dairy Queen if he did well. The boy did great, and Bridgeman teased him that she wanted ice cream as well. The next day the boy delivered ice cream to her house. The parent got the address and made the gesture as a way of thanking the nurse for the boy’s positive ER experience.
“Although this might not be the most impressive story, it’s things like this that reinforced her love for helping others,” Chelsey said. “More importantly, it’s nurses like her that show our community what nursing should be about and how the smallest gestures can make the world of difference in someone’s eyes.”
“We are blessed to have Jenny at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital both from a clinical and personal viewpoint,” Fowler said. “She brings so much to us in the way of her skills, values, compassion and personal touch. We consider her a ‘Top Nurse’ in every way."