Jenny Bridgeman

Bridgeman says smiling, tone of voice, and touching are important parts of nursing. She says touching a patient’s hand can ease their fears.

“Just smiling is important,” Bridgeman said. “People can see it even if you have on a mask. In addition, many people comment on it. It is just nice to see you smiling; many times, it is their first impression. With COVID, the touching has been more challenging, but it is a very important part of compassionate care.”

Chelsey described a time Bridgeman was caring for a young boy who was terrified of getting sutures. His parent promised him Dairy Queen if he did well. The boy did great, and Bridgeman teased him that she wanted ice cream as well. The next day the boy delivered ice cream to her house. The parent got the address and made the gesture as a way of thanking the nurse for the boy’s positive ER experience.

“Although this might not be the most impressive story, it’s things like this that reinforced her love for helping others,” Chelsey said. “More importantly, it’s nurses like her that show our community what nursing should be about and how the smallest gestures can make the world of difference in someone’s eyes.”

“We are blessed to have Jenny at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital both from a clinical and personal viewpoint,” Fowler said. “She brings so much to us in the way of her skills, values, compassion and personal touch. We consider her a ‘Top Nurse’ in every way."

