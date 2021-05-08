Nurses are special people who have a strong desire to help, care for, and serve others. They are passionate and selfless and want the very best for their patients.
Katherine Frakes, of Farmington, is employed at BJC Parkland Health Center. She has worked at the hospital for 14 years but has been in healthcare for 20 years.
She earned her master’s degree in nursing with a focus as clinical nurse leader from Webster University. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes Jewish-College. In addition, she earned dual bachelor’s degrees in psychology and sociology from Central Methodist University.
While in college, she earned membership in the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.
Frakes currently works as a registered nurse (RN) in the Intensive Care Unit. Before and since the onset of receiving critical cases caused by COVID-19, she has worked extended hours and assisted exhausted colleagues.
“She always tries to go the extra mile to make her patients feel at ease and comfortable,” said the individual who nominated Frakes.
Although Frakes cannot share any details of her patients, the person who nominated her found out through a mutual acquaintance how moved and grateful a man was for Frakes’ condolence phone call after the loss of his mother.
“Her compassion and skills speak volumes for her commitment to the nursing profession,” the nominator wrote.
The person continued, “Katherine has devoted her adult life to the healthcare profession. Starting in high school, she took CNA classes so she could begin working in the field while attending college. While working, she received her Med Tech certification.”
Her dedication continued as she took college classes while waiting to be accepted into nursing school.
“The same tenacity and determination are seen in her dedication to patients’ needs,” the nomination essay continued.
The nomination essay gave additional examples of Frakes’ commitment to her patients. While working in the geriatric unit at Parkland, she developed games and activities based on the holidays in each month for the patients to enjoy.
In the Med/Surg unit, she developed a policy and secured funding and donations for children’s games, puzzles and electronics to be checked out by patients. In 2019, she designed a week of activities and a daily blog for nurses and staff to highlight the five steps of hand hygiene during Infection Control Week. During the worst of the COVID outbreak, she bought puzzles, playing cards and activity books for patients in ICU.
“Katherine is always willing to put in extra effort and time to make Parkland the best hospital it can be,” said the nominator.
As an RN, Frakes enjoys being a comfort to those in need even on their worst days.
“Helping critically ill patients improve and teaching them what to do at home to stay well is very important to me,” she said.
Frakes enjoys seeing former patients thriving later in the community.
“We truly care about our patients and their families as they were our own,” she said. “We cheer with our patients with each accomplishment, and we cry with them.
Frakes said she and her colleagues also cry when they lose a patient, one of the most difficult aspects of the job.
“When they are under my care, I consider them my family, too,” she said.
When she’s not working at the hospital, Frakes can be found teaching classes to future nurses at Mineral Area College.
One of Frakes’ most memorable moments as a nurse was when she was at a shopping center and was stopped by a former patient who thanked her profusely. She told Frakes how much the time she had taken to educate her and explain things to her had truly touched her and helped her to go forward.
“For her to remember me during one of the most difficult times in her life reaffirmed I am right where I am meant to be,” Frakes said. “Being a nurse is one of the most rewarding – and at times, hardest – careers.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
