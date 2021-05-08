Katherine Frakes

As an RN, Frakes enjoys being a comfort to those in need even on their worst days.

“Helping critically ill patients improve and teaching them what to do at home to stay well is very important to me,” she said.

Frakes enjoys seeing former patients thriving later in the community.

“We truly care about our patients and their families as they were our own,” she said. “We cheer with our patients with each accomplishment, and we cry with them.

Frakes said she and her colleagues also cry when they lose a patient, one of the most difficult aspects of the job.

“When they are under my care, I consider them my family, too,” she said.

When she’s not working at the hospital, Frakes can be found teaching classes to future nurses at Mineral Area College.

One of Frakes’ most memorable moments as a nurse was when she was at a shopping center and was stopped by a former patient who thanked her profusely. She told Frakes how much the time she had taken to educate her and explain things to her had truly touched her and helped her to go forward.

“For her to remember me during one of the most difficult times in her life reaffirmed I am right where I am meant to be,” Frakes said. “Being a nurse is one of the most rewarding – and at times, hardest – careers.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

