One person nominating Nurse Kathryn Lewis for recognition cited her work ethic and compassion for those she cares for in her role.
"Kathryn is one of the most hard-working, dedicated, and kind nurses I know," the nominator said. "Kathryn 'grew-up' in a nursing home; her parents owned an assisted living facility where she spent much of her time.
She continues that work today, working as an RN consultant and Level 1 Med Aide instructor at Ozark Manor, along with her hospice work. She has been a nurse for more than 30 years and has worked in a variety of roles.
Lewis said she has had quite a few memorable patients throughout her years working in different specialties, including geriatrics, cardiac, diabetes education, nurse education, and, currently, hospice.
"Some people you just sort of click with, and you just have an immediate connection to them," she said. "You can empathize with them and their families, and you're able to help them in ways that are generally something that everyone could do, being a nurse or not a nurse.
"But, of course, people look to nurses for that help," she added. "Sometimes, it's just providing basic human needs."
Lewis began her career in Intensive Care & Dialysis at Parkland Health Center before moving on to Cardiac Rehab and then to the High-Risk Cardiology unit at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She has served as a Certified Diabetes educator at Parkland Health Center, nursing instructor at Mineral Area College, RN consultant at St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally Disabled, and now as a hospice nurse with BJC Home Care.
Lewis described a typical workday which begins with preparing for the day.
"In my hospice role, I will start out at home," she explained. "We have a team huddle with our other team members. Then, I visit patients all over the county.
"I typically work in St. Francois County and Madison County, going into the homes of patients, seeing them, seeing what needs they need met that day, and what we can do to make sure that they have everything there to support them through the dying process and provide them with comfort and any kind of needs that they need that way," she said.
"Then, I also work for the St. Francois County Board for Developmentally Disabled," Lewis said. "And so for those [patients], I would just be monitoring their medications, their treatments, things like that. Checking on on them and their well-being and seeing what kind of needs that they have."
Lewis said she decided to enter the hospice field after caring for a close family member and experiencing the family caregiver role first-hand.
"She had ovarian cancer and was diagnosed for two years, and then she was actually only on hospice for about three weeks," Lewis recalled. "Whenever we were in that process of going through hospice with her, I certainly learned a lot about the dying process. I learned it from the aspect of family caregivers, and after that, I knew that there were things that I could do to help people that were in that process that I understood and knew because I've been through that process myself."
After 30 years in the nursing field, Lewis said she is still doing what she loves every day. She noted the versatility of being a nurse and the mobility that the career offers.
"That's the great thing about nursing, is that if you don't like what you're doing, there's something else you can change into," she said. "I've done a lot of different things in nursing, and I've enjoyed all of them. But sometimes you just need a change, or you need to mix up, and so you can always go to a different area of nursing."
As for now, Lewis said her current role is the best fit for her as a nurse.
"I feel right now my place is here," said Lewis. "Of course, as your life changes, sometimes that changes where you should be.
"I don't think hospice is the best choice for a young new nurse," she added. "I think it's better for someone who has seen the circle of life and has seen all aspects of living, beginning to the end, and can find the joy and beauty in all of it."
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
"That's the great thing about nursing, is that if you don't like what you're doing, there's something else you can change into. I've done a lot of different things in nursing, and I've enjoyed all of them.”