Kathryn Lewis

Lewis described a typical workday which begins with preparing for the day.

"In my hospice role, I will start out at home," she explained. "We have a team huddle with our other team members. Then, I visit patients all over the county.

"I typically work in St. Francois County and Madison County, going into the homes of patients, seeing them, seeing what needs they need met that day, and what we can do to make sure that they have everything there to support them through the dying process and provide them with comfort and any kind of needs that they need that way," she said.

"Then, I also work for the St. Francois County Board for Developmentally Disabled," Lewis said. "And so for those [patients], I would just be monitoring their medications, their treatments, things like that. Checking on on them and their well-being and seeing what kind of needs that they have."

Lewis said she decided to enter the hospice field after caring for a close family member and experiencing the family caregiver role first-hand.