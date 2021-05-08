Leslie Fischbeck, a nurse at BJC Behavioral Health, had no idea she was named after a TV nurse until she decided to go to nursing school.

Her mom named her after Leslie Ann on General Hospital but didn’t tell her until she had made her own decision.

“My mom just always said, ‘You're going to go to college and you're going to do something that you can be, in case you're an independent single woman that you can provide for yourself,’” she said. “And then when I did pick nursing school, she's like, 'OK good, because I'm going to tell you about this.'

Fischbeck just felt like it was her passion and calling.

She started out as a candy striper at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center and her first job in high school was at Farmington Manor, where she helped with activities. It was then she realized she liked bringing joy to people by helping them.

“Nursing is a tough, emotional job. But it can also be so rewarding.”

Fischbeck has done a little bit of everything in her nursing career, but for the past 12 years, she has been with BJC Behavioral Health, connecting patients who are impacted by mental illness to the resources they need to live their healthiest life.