Leslie Fischbeck, a nurse at BJC Behavioral Health, had no idea she was named after a TV nurse until she decided to go to nursing school.
Her mom named her after Leslie Ann on General Hospital but didn’t tell her until she had made her own decision.
“My mom just always said, ‘You're going to go to college and you're going to do something that you can be, in case you're an independent single woman that you can provide for yourself,’” she said. “And then when I did pick nursing school, she's like, 'OK good, because I'm going to tell you about this.'
Fischbeck just felt like it was her passion and calling.
She started out as a candy striper at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center and her first job in high school was at Farmington Manor, where she helped with activities. It was then she realized she liked bringing joy to people by helping them.
“Nursing is a tough, emotional job. But it can also be so rewarding.”
Fischbeck has done a little bit of everything in her nursing career, but for the past 12 years, she has been with BJC Behavioral Health, connecting patients who are impacted by mental illness to the resources they need to live their healthiest life.
“We all go through dark times,” she said. “So to be able to be just a small glimmer of light in somebody else’s dark time, to advocate for them, and help them turn the page towards better health, that’s why I love what I do.”
For example, one reason she was nominated was for connecting a family with the Walker Johns Childhood Cancer Foundation, who helped them get the pool they needed for water therapy.
“She deserves to be recognized for her service to others as she is always putting her heart into helping them navigate the health system in today’s world,” her nomination said. “So when we say Leslie truly does go above and beyond for them, she does. She is always ready to step up, when others are down, and try to build a support system around them in helping to connect them with other medical professionals and community resources. She truly loves and cares for her clients, and also loves the community in which she lives.”
Fischbeck is active in the community, volunteering with COVID-19 injection clinics and helping to plan the Women’s Health Expo as board member for SEEDS of Wisdom.
“Community health is so important to me,” she said. “I’ve lived here most all of my life and I want to help bring the education and resources to my friends and neighbors.”
While the pandemic has been challenging for those in healthcare, Fischbeck has been thinking of others and how she can support and encourage them.
When they weren’t able to meet with people face-to-face, she was able to do her best to ease their worries over the phone.
“When you already have anxiety or depression, it just magnified it so much,” she added.
She also worked with students at Black Knight Stables to make quarantine goodie bags, which were filled with puzzles, snacks, magazines, books, prayer cards, and homemade cards. They dropped them off a long-term care facilities and porches of community members.
“When I would hear of some people who were really isolated and really were struggling with not really having any other family around, maybe living alone, then we would make up some quarantine goodie bags,” she explained. “Just to help some people through that.”
The person who nominated Fischbeck, once heard someone say, “I’ve never had anyone advocate for me like she did, and it restored my faith and hope in people and in healthcare again.”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
“Nursing is a tough, emotional job. But it can also be so rewarding.”